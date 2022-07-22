(Newser) – One thing you can't accuse Hugh Grant of is not being versatile. In 2017, the British actor surprised fans with a star turn in the children's movie Paddington 2, which he said may have been "the best film I've ever been in." Now, the 61-year-old actor has turned up at Comic-Con International in what the Independent deems a most "memorable appearance." Grant was at the comic book and entertainment convention in San Diego on Thursday—his first time at the event, per the BBC—to help promote his upcoming fantasy film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

But as Grant and his co-stars, including Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, fielded questions from a panel moderator and others at the San Diego Convention Center, audience members realized Grant had an entirely different take on "fantasy." When the conversation turned to the subject of Dungeon Masters—those who run the board game that the movie is named after—Grant revealed he'd been an "enthusiastic" one "for some years now," noting, per the Independent: "But it was more S&M and less D&D. It's the English version." He added that his more risque version is "a British pastime, [a] national sport almost."

Time notes that other questions also prompted suggestive reactions from Grant, even when a younger fan was inquiring. When the fan asked the cast what they'd want to take from the set, Grant replied, "For many years, I always take home a couple of extras. I've got quite a few ... They're in my dungeon now." He also revealed that a tiger is his spirit animal, noting, "It's always been a nickname in the bedroom." Rodriguez's reaction to all of her colleague's quips: "I wasn't expecting that!"