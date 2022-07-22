New Photo Released as Prince George Turns 9

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2022 7:29 AM CDT
This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 21, 2022 shows Britain's Prince George.   (Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

(Newser) – It's Prince George's ninth birthday and while a party at Chuck E. Cheese probably isn't on the cards for the young British royal, the occasion has been marked by the release of a new official photograph. The photo released Thursday shows the prince smiling on a beach and Kensington Palace says it was taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, CNN reports. A palace spokesman said the family was "delighted" to share the image, which was taken "while on holiday in the UK earlier this month."

Big changes are ahead for George and his younger siblings, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis, the Telegraph reports. The family is moving from the London palace to another royal property. Adelaide Cottage is on the vast Windsor estate in Berkshire, a short walk from Windsor Castle, where the children will be able to visit Queen Elizabeth II, their 96-year-old great-grandmother. George is currently third in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles and his father, Prince William. (Read more Prince George stories.)

