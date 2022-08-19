Nielsen Spots a Milestone in How We Watch TV

(Newser) – The numbers had been heading in this direction for a while, but July nevertheless represents a milestone in the way Americans watch TV. Nielsen reports that streaming—from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and others—trumped cable for the first time ever in a given month.

The numbers: Streaming captured 34.8% of viewership in July, just ahead of cable's 34.4% and more comfortably ahead of traditional broadcast TV at 21.6%. As NPR notes, streaming has previously beaten broadcast TV in a given month, but never broadcast and cable.

Streaming captured 34.8% of viewership in July, just ahead of cable's 34.4% and more comfortably ahead of traditional broadcast TV at 21.6%. As NPR notes, streaming has previously beaten broadcast TV in a given month, but never broadcast and cable. Big factors: One show played a key role in this—Stranger Things. The popular Netflix series' most recent season ate up 18 billion viewing minutes of Americans' time. Another 11 billion combined minutes went to watching Virgin River and The Umbrella Factory, which helps explain why Netflix led the way among streaming platforms with an 8% share of overall TV viewing, per Nielsen.

One show played a key role in this—Stranger Things. The popular Netflix series' most recent season ate up 18 billion viewing minutes of Americans' time. Another 11 billion combined minutes went to watching Virgin River and The Umbrella Factory, which helps explain why Netflix led the way among streaming platforms with an 8% share of overall TV viewing, per Nielsen. Also-rans: YouTube (including YouTube TV) had a 7.3% share, followed by Hulu (3.6%), Amazon Prime Video (3%), Disney Plus (1.8%), and HBO Max (1%), per the Hollywood Reporter. Of note for Hulu, the second season of Only Murders in the Building and The Bear combined for 3 billion minutes of viewing time, notes Variety.