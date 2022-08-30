(Newser) – A violent street gang has been targeting the homes of the wealthy and famous in Atlanta, including pop star Mariah Carey, prosecutors said Monday. They announced a 220-count indictment alleging attempted murders, shootings, kidnappings, home invasions, armed robberies, and carjackings by 26 members of the "Drug Rich" gang, some of whom allegedly have ties to the better known Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciples gangs, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said, per the AP.

Willis said the gang became active in neighboring DeKalb County in 2016. She said crimes began in Fulton County in 2018 and continued up to last month. Those targeted include Carey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Brad Guzan of the Atlanta United soccer team, a woman who has a child with the rapper Future, and various social media influencers, per the indictment. Willis warned the public against using social media to "show off," but also sent a message to the gangsters. "We're going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days," she said, adding she would not negotiate with gang members or "allow pleas."

Willis noted that 18 of the 26 defendants are in custody. Jeremy Caldwell, recently arrested in Florida, is alleged as a gang leader in charge of home invasions, per the AJC. He faces 82 charges, including several stemming from a burglary, home invasion, and attempted kidnapping on Oct. 1. Caldwell and others allegedly entered an Atlanta home, forced a 16-year-old girl out of the shower, then threatened to hurt her if her mother didn't hand over valuables. A man was shot in a separate incident at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs on July 4, according to the indictment. (Willis previously announced gang-related charges against rappers Young Thug and Gunna.)