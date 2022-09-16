FBI Arrests Kansas Detective 12 Years After His Retirement

(Newser) – A homicide detective in Kansas used his position to sexually abuse two Black women, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Roger Golubski, 69, who retired from the Kansas City Police Department in 2010, has been arrested by the FBI. The indictment charging him with six counts of deprivation of civil rights claims he raped and sodomized two women between 1998 and 2002 while acting "under color of law," according to CNN, the AP, and Washington Post. The indictment identifies the women as SK and OW, and the AP reports Ophelia Williams has publicly aired her allegations in the past.

She claims Golubski abused her after arresting her teenage sons as part of a 1999 homicide investigation. The woman identified as SK alleged the former cop abused her when she was 13 after falsely claiming she was a witness in a criminal case and could end up in jail. The women testified in 2020 as part of a civil case brought by Lamonte McIntyre, a wrongfully convicted Black man who claimed Golubski framed him for a 1994 double homicide as revenge on his mother, who'd refused Golubski's sexual demands.

Rose McIntyre testified that Golubski ordered her from a vehicle in the 1980s, then threatened to arrest her boyfriend unless she visited him at the police station. There, she said Golubski performed oral sex on her against her will, CNN previously reported. She said she rebuffed later pursuits. The federal charges do not include her allegations. The civil lawsuit—settled this summer for $12.5 million—also accused Golubski of various crimes, said he "exploited and terrorized" Black residents of Kansas City's north end, and alleged he was on the payroll of a drug kingpin.

Golubski invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times during a civil court deposition in 2020, per the Kansas Reflector. Various police officers testified before a grand jury, including one "mentioned as a possible corroborating witness in the civil court deposition of a woman who accused Golubski of sexually assaulting her," CNN reported last year. It added "a third officer called to testify purportedly walked in on Golubski during a sexual encounter with a woman in his office at the police station." "This indictment is an example that no individual is above the law," Police Chief Karl A. Oakman said Thursday, per the Post. Williams said she was "so happy and stunned at the arrest," per the AP. "I pray that after so many years we finally get justice … and I can finally sleep at night."