Beyonce, Jay-Z Tied for Grammy Nominations Record

Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history—tying her husband, rapper Jay-Z, with 88 nominations apiece. She received nine nominations while Kendrick Lamar received eight and Adele received seven, the CBC reports. Jay-Z got five nods. Here are the reactions to Tuesday's Grammy nominations, per the AP:



Taylor Swift . "All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal," Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram. Swift is nominated for four Grammys.

"I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?," Lizzo, who is nominated for six Grammys including record of the year, tweeted shortly after the nomination livestream concluded. She tweeted again: "6 nominations?!?!?! Thank YOU."

Coldplay . Coldplay also tweeted gratitude to the recording academy. The band is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its duet with K-pop global sensation BTS.

"I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading. It's not about a nomination or a trophy for me," singer-songwriter The-Dream tweeted Tuesday. The-Dream has been nominated six times for his work on Beyoncé's "Renaissance," which is also nominated for album of the year.

"These nominations are an absolute honor and I'm so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me," Miranda Lambert said in a statement

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 5. A list of nominees can be seen here. For album of the year, "Reniassance" will be competing against "Voyage," ABBA; "30," Adele; "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny; "Good Morning Gorgeous" (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige; "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile; "Music of the Spheres," Coldplay; "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar; "Special," Lizzo; and "Harry’s House," Harry Styles.