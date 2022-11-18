Taylor Swift Vents About Ticket Sale Disaster

Celeb says she won't 'make excuses for anyone'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 18, 2022 2:23 PM CST
Taylor Swift Vents About Ticket Sale Disaster
Taylor Swift, shown last November, expressed irritation about the way tickets to her upcoming tour were handled on Friday.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift didn't blame anyone by name Friday in expressing frustration and anger about the disastrous handling of ticket sales for her 2023 tour, but that "outside entity" she refers to would be Ticketmaster. The company called off the general sale of Swift tickets scheduled for Friday after it was overwhelmed by the presale earlier in the week. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," the singer wrote Friday in her Instagram story, NBC News reports.

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties," the star wrote, "and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." Ticketmaster has blamed "bot attacks" for the presale problems, which included fans waiting for hours to find tickets, sometimes only to receive an error message when they tried to pay for them, per Yahoo News. Ticketmaster said more than 3.5 million people registered for the presale, the most ever. Swift posted that it was "truly amazing" that 2.4 million people have been able to buy tickets so far. "But it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she said. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X