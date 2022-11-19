Truck Pulling Float Kills Girl in Holiday Parade

A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported. The driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was charged with reckless driving and other offenses, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release, per the AP. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the pickup truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn't stop it before the crash. The girl struck by the truck was part of a dance troupe participating in the holiday parade.

Olivia Bruce, a 14-year-old member of the dance troupe, said the truck almost hit her, too. "We started dancing in the parade, and then all of a sudden, we just heard a lot of honking. And when we turned back, we saw the truck almost on our backs, so we turned away," she said. Nobody else at the parade was injured. The parade was canceled after the crash. The driver was one of three people in the vehicle towing the float at a low rate of speed, police said. The driver was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. The names and ages of the girl and the driver weren't immediately released. "Today started off with such joy," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tweeted. "My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl."