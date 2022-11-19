Brian Kemp Makes Change, Campaigns for Walker

After an election in which he received 200,000 more votes than Herschel Walker, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made his first public appearance with his party's Senate candidate. "We cannot rest on our laurels here," Kemp said in a seven-minute speech Saturday at a rally in Cobb County, the Washington Post reports. Neither candidate won Cobb County on Nov. 8, but Kemp lost by 5 percentage points, while Walker lost by 17. The GOP nominee will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on Dec. 6, after neither received a majority of the votes cast.

Both candidates are trying to win over voters who split their ticket, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Warnock is running TV commercials featuring a woman who said she's a Republican proud to support Kemp and Warnock. Democrats held their own event in the area Saturday with likeminded Republicans. "Our governor and Sen. Warnock are good men who I can trust to represent Georgia and lead our state well. But I can't say the same about Herschel Walker," Heidi Moriarty said. "His well-documented pattern of lies and disturbing behavior make it clear that he's wrong for our state."

Another voter at the GOP rally said Kemp has momentum after his victory. "Now it's just about getting people back to vote in Christmas season," said Jackie Kidd. "And Kemp might be the most popular Republican in Georgia." National Republicans have been campaigning for Walker all along, but Georgia Republicans have not rushed to endorse the former football star, who has the support of former President Donald Trump. In some places, early voting will begin next week. (Read more Brian Kemp stories.)