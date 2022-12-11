Grant Wahl Death: 'Why Wasn't There a Defibrillator?'

The cause of death for sportswriter Grant Wahl remained unclear as of Sunday morning as those in his orbit processed the news. The 49-year-old collapsed and died early Saturday in Qatar, where he was covering his eighth World Cup.

No defibrillator: Wahl collapsed in the press box of Lusail Iconic Stadium while among other journalists. "Why wasn't there a defibrillator?" asks Josh Glancy of the Sunday Times, per People. "That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," he wrote, referring to futile CPR efforts. "At this billion-dollar state-of-the-art stadium, which has a VIP suite so lavish it includes a bedroom, which will host the World Cup final, why was there no defibrillator to hand? Many minutes passed, and we kept expecting it to come. But it never did."