Mail Carrier Killed While Delivering Mail in Milwaukee

FBI has joined the investigation
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 11, 2022 10:35 AM CST
Mail Carrier Fatally Shot in Milwaukee
   (Getty / SbytovaMN)

Police are searching for the shooter who killed a US Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin, per the AP. The shooting happened just before 6pm Friday on the city's north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years. Authorities have not speculated about a motive.

Police said the Postal Service and the FBI are assisting in the investigation. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the crime alarming. “The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing," Johnson said in a statement. "Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable.”

