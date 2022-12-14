US /
Cops: KFC Customer Shot Worker After Corn Ran Out

Police are searching for St. Louis suspect
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2022 5:50 PM CST
An employee of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in St. Louis was hospitalized Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after he was shot by a customer who became upset when the restaurant ran out of corn, police said.   (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

For most people, finding out that a KFC outlet had run out of corn would be a minor disappointment at most. For a customer in St. Louis, it was reason enough to shoot somebody, police say. According to a police incident report, a 25-year-old male employee was shot in the abdomen around 6pm Monday at a KFC in the city's Central West End, USA Today reports. Police say the man threatened workers when he tried to place a drive-thru order and was told he couldn't get corn.

The man had a handgun when he pulled up to the drive-thru window and he shot a worker who had gone outside to talk to him, police say. The employee was hospitalized in critical condition. Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a Black man, 40 to 50 years old, with a thin build and a scruffy beard, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. (In August, an employee at a McDonald's in New York City was shot in a dispute over cold fries.)

