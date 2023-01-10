TV Reporter Has Scary Medical Incident Live On Air

A Canadian television reporter experienced a scary medical issue while reporting live on air during the Sunday evening news. Jessica Robb of CTV Edmonton was reporting from the field when she began struggling with her words and apparently also struggling to remain standing. "Sorry, Nahreman, I’m not feeling very well right now, and I’m about to..." Robb said before starting to sway a bit as the camera cut away from her blank expression and back to news anchor Nahreman Issa in the studio. Issa assured viewers that the station would check on Robb, who had people with her at the time, and would update viewers, Deadline reports.

CTV did later update viewers that Robb "is feeling better and is now resting." Robb herself later issued a lengthy statement after social media comments on video of the incident tried to pin the blame for the medical emergency on the COVID-19 vaccine, 7 News reports. "While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened," she wrote. "I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine." (Read more Canada stories.)