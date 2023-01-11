Driver Crashes Into Bobcat Hung From Bridge With Rope

As far as car accidents go, this has to rank among the strangest: A New York man drove into a dead bobcat that had been hung from an overpass on Monday night. Andrew Noble, his fiancee, and his 10-year-old son were traveling home on Interstate 88 in Schoharie County around 8pm when they struck the animal; the impact shattered the Honda Pilot's windshield. "We took it 75 yards and then it came off our vehicle," Noble told the Albany Times Union. "The frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit," he said to WNYT.

Noble kicks off a Facebook post about the incident by asking, "You think you had a bad day? Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day....." A state police rep said it's thought the bobcat was "deceased prior to the collision with the vehicle." Noble happens to be a licensed hunting and fishing guide, and his inspection of the animal turned up no bullet wounds or indications it had been trapped. "This animal was not tortured and it was not alive when it was thrown off," he told WNYT.

As such, he suspects it was roadkill, and he decried the "sick" person who decided to string it up. "My guess is ... some punk kids strung [it] up with paracord and tossed [it] off the overpass," he wrote. He shares photos of his car and the animal here. (Read more strange stuff stories.)