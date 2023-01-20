Biden: 'There's No There There' on Classified Docs

President discusses controversy publicly for first time
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2023 12:14 AM CST
Biden: On Classified Docs, 'There's No There There'
President Biden on Thursday addressed the classified documents probe centered on him, and he didn't sound too concerned. "I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there," the president told reporters, per the Hill. He framed the controversy as revolving around "a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place" and then "immediately" turned over to the Justice Department and the National Archives. These are his first public comments on the matter, per NPR.

The Washington Post notes Biden, who was touring storm damage in California at the time and had appeared alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom to talk about the state's recovery, first made it clear he was "annoyed" the question was even being asked, a stance his press secretary has also taken. “I’ll answer your question but here’s the deal," he said. "You know, what quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that." (Read more President Biden stories.)

