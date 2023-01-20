Before Idaho Slayings, Suspect Went to the Restaurant Where 2 Victims Worked

At least two times before allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students, the suspect visited the restaurant where two of the victims worked. He ordered vegan pizza from the Mad Greek on those occasions, a former employee of the Moscow, Idaho, restaurant tells People. Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers at the restaurant, but it's not clear whether they actually interacted with the suspect when he was there. An Instagram account linked to him, however, did follow Mogen, Kernodle, and a third victim, Kaylee Goncalves, before it was deleted, the magazine reports. The fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's girlfriend.

The former restaurant worker says the only notable thing about the suspect's visits to the eatery were that, because he's a strict vegan, he checked to make sure no animal products had come in contact with his food. As for Instagram, a source involved with the investigation tells People the suspect repeatedly messaged one of the victims in the weeks leading up to the murders: "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again,'" the source says, noting that the woman did not respond and may not have even seen the messages. None of the three victims followed the suspect on the social network. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)