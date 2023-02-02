FBI Probing George Santos' Alleged GoFundMe Scam

Yet another investigation is focused on controversial congressman George Santos: Now, the FBI is probing allegations that Santos, who was going by the name Anthony Devolder at the time, scammed a disabled veteran out of $3,000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the US Navy vet's dying dog. The vet, Richard Osthoff, says two agents have been in touch with him and that he turned over text messages between him and Santos from 2016. "I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs,” Osthoff tells Politico. "I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.” GoFundMe says it will cooperate with any investigations, ABC News reports. Santos on Wednesday said he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Osthoff.

NBC News notes that the Nassau County district attorney’s office and the New York state attorney general’s office are also probing issues related to the congressman from New York, who is accused of lying about campaign finances—not to mention much of his background and resume—while campaigning for the House of Representatives. Santos on Tuesday stepped down from his committees, but still says he's not considering giving up his seat in Congress. But, in what Politico says was his "strongest statement yet" on the Santos controversy, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said last week that if the House Ethics Committee finds Santos broke the law, he'll be booted from the House. (Read more George Santos stories.)