Chris Brown Didn't Take His Grammy Loss Well

The Grammys saw big wins for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Viola Davis, and Beyonce, but one name didn't bring home a gramophone trophy, and he wasn't happy about it. Page Six reports on Robert Glasper's win in the best R&B album category for his Black Radio III, an honor that set off fellow nominee Chris Brown. "BRO WHO THE F--- IS THIS?" Brown, whose Breezy had also been a contender, wrote on his Instagram story after the award in his category was bestowed upon Glasper, a pianist, songwriter, and record producer who now has five Grammys to his name to Brown's one.

Brown, 33, included a screenshot of a Google search for the 44-year-old Glasper with his slam, then doubled down with another question—"YALL PLAYING WHO DA F--- IS THIS?"—then tripled down with "WHO THE F--- IS ROBERT GLASPER." His captions included a bunch of laugh-cry emoji. He also posted two more stories indicating he needed to learn to play the harmonica. None of the other nominees in their category, including Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton, posted similar rants on their social media after losing.

Brown's temper tantrum caught the attention of the internet, which roundly blasted him, per Yahoo. "Chris Brown unnecessarily shading Robert Glasper after rightfully losing to him at the Grammys for Best R&B Album is why he is insufferable to many people," one commenter noted, calling Glasper a "legend." Another eye-rolled: "A classically trained pianist and artist with a spotless reputation beats someone who should have never been nominated." Others referenced Brown's domestic violence troubles, including his felony assault of ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. (Read more Chris Brown stories.)