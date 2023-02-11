Ready for Movie Night? These US Cities Are Best

If you love movies as much as Nicole Kidman loves movies, there are certain cities where you'll be in Hollywood heaven. Lawn Love wanted to find where movie lovers could have the most "memorable cinematic experience," so the outdoor-services website looked at the 200 largest US cities, including factors in four main categories: access (e.g., number of movie theaters and screens, outdoor movie friendliness); quality (for both theaters and streaming services); affordability; and community, meaning how many film festivals, movie societies, and even filming landmarks a city boasts. The Big Apple was No. 1 on the list. See what other cities made Lawn Love's top 10:



New York (No. 1 in "Access" category) Los Angeles (No. 1 in "Community" category) San Francisco Chicago Atlanta Austin, Texas Portland, Oregon San Diego Seattle Washington, DC