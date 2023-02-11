Ready for Movie Night? These US Cities Are Best

New York takes No. 1 spot for movie lovers on Lawn Love list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2023 9:00 AM CST
The Big Apple and other cities are a movie lover's delight.   (Getty Images/Zoran Zeremski)

If you love movies as much as Nicole Kidman loves movies, there are certain cities where you'll be in Hollywood heaven. Lawn Love wanted to find where movie lovers could have the most "memorable cinematic experience," so the outdoor-services website looked at the 200 largest US cities, including factors in four main categories: access (e.g., number of movie theaters and screens, outdoor movie friendliness); quality (for both theaters and streaming services); affordability; and community, meaning how many film festivals, movie societies, and even filming landmarks a city boasts. The Big Apple was No. 1 on the list. See what other cities made Lawn Love's top 10:

  1. New York (No. 1 in "Access" category)
  2. Los Angeles (No. 1 in "Community" category)
  3. San Francisco
  4. Chicago
  5. Atlanta
  6. Austin, Texas
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. San Diego
  9. Seattle
  10. Washington, DC
Check out how other cities fared here. (These are the most fun cities in America.)

