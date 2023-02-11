Plane, Bus Collide at LAX

American airliner, which held no passengers, was being towed on LA taxiway
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2023 2:35 PM CST
Airliner, Bus Hit, Injuring 5
A passenger bus is damaged after a collision with an American Airlines aircraft early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus injuring five people. There was no interruption to operations at the airport.   (KABC via AP)

An airliner being towed on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport collided with a shuttle bus on Friday night, injuring five people. The bus was carrying passengers, but the American Airlines Airbus A321 wasn't, the New York Times reports. The bus was carrying passengers between terminals, while the plane was being moved from a gate to a parking area. The FAA is investigating the accident, which took place about 10pm, the latest in a series of airport accidents and near-misses. Airport operations were not interrupted, LAX tweeted.

Two bus passengers and the driver were hospitalized in fair condition, per KTLA, and the injuries of the tug driver were said to be moderate. A worker on the plane, the only person on board, was treated at the airport for injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital. Fire officials referred to the accident as a low-speed collision, per the Los Angeles Times. Vehicles are supposed to yield to planes, which always have the right of way, an LAX spokesman said Saturday. (Read more Los Angeles International Airport stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X