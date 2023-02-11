Plane, Bus Collide at LAX

An airliner being towed on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport collided with a shuttle bus on Friday night, injuring five people. The bus was carrying passengers, but the American Airlines Airbus A321 wasn't, the New York Times reports. The bus was carrying passengers between terminals, while the plane was being moved from a gate to a parking area. The FAA is investigating the accident, which took place about 10pm, the latest in a series of airport accidents and near-misses. Airport operations were not interrupted, LAX tweeted.

Two bus passengers and the driver were hospitalized in fair condition, per KTLA, and the injuries of the tug driver were said to be moderate. A worker on the plane, the only person on board, was treated at the airport for injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital. Fire officials referred to the accident as a low-speed collision, per the Los Angeles Times. Vehicles are supposed to yield to planes, which always have the right of way, an LAX spokesman said Saturday. (Read more Los Angeles International Airport stories.)