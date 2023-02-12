Magic Mike Tops Weekend

The third installment in the Magic Mike series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron doubleheader, Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic, looming close behind. Magic Mike's Last Dance earned $8.2 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Cameron's Avatar sequel brought in an additional $6.9 million, the AP reports, while the 25th anniversary rerelease of Titanic took in $6.4 million from Friday to Sunday.

Magic Mike's Last Dance, which brought Steven Soderbergh back to the director's chair, was given a modest theatrical release in 1,500 theaters. The film, starring Tatum as the lovable male stripper and introducing a wealthy benefactor played by Salma Hayek, was made to go straight to HBO Max. But like the House Party reboot from several weeks ago, Warner Bros. pivoted and decided to go theatrical first with both. Titanic was rereleased in 2,464 domestic locations this weekend, with Paramount handling the North American release and the Walt Disney Co. on the international rollout in 51 territories. All told the film earned $22.3 million globally. Titanic has now earned an estimated $2.2 billion globally, maintaining its title as the third biggest movie of all time.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:



1. Magic Mike's Last Dance, $8.2 million.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water, $6.9 million.

3. Titanic, $6.4 million.

4. 80 for Brady, $6 million.

5. Knock at the Cabin, $5.5 million.

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $5.5 million.

7. A Man Called Otto, $2.6 million.

8. Missing, $2.6 million.

9. M3GAN, $2.4 million.

10. Plane, $1.2 million.