Capitol Police Chief Slams Carlson's 'Misleading' Show

Tucker Carlson's claim that previously unseen footage from the Capitol attack showed that Jan. 6 was "mostly peaceful chaos" and rioters were like "sightseers" was strongly rejected Tuesday by a top Republican and the Capitol's top cop. Deadline reports that in a letter to the Capitol force, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger slammed the Fox host's show as "offensive and misleading." Carlson's program, Manger said, "conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments."

Manger's letter also addressed what he called the "disturbing accusation" that footage of Officer Brian Sicknick walking in the Capitol looking "healthy" after he was attacked by the rioters meant his death wasn't linked to the riot. "The Department maintains, as anyone with common sense would, that had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day," Manger wrote. Sicknick's mother and two brothers also slammed Carlson, saying his "truth" was to "pick and choose footage that supports his delusional views that the Jan 6th Insurrection was peaceful," NBC reports.

Manger also took issue with Carlson's claim that Capitol officers asked as "tour guides" for "meek" rioters. " I don't have to remind you how outnumbered our officers were on January 6," the chief wrote, per CBS. "Those officers did their best to use de-escalation tactics to try to talk rioters into getting each other to leave the building." Several Republican senators also condemned how Carlson, who was granted access to the footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, depicted the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to associate himself "entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6."