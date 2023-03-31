Late Night on Trump Indictment: 'Arrested Developer'

Stephen Colbert seems to have ignored Rep. Eric Swalwell's call for Americans to not "celebrate nor destroy" over former President Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury. The news was clearly "worth celebrating" for the Late Show host, who opened his show on Thursday by spraying whipped cream into his mouth while enjoying an ice cream sundae in a baseball helmet, also a nod to the opening day of the Major League Baseball season, per the New York Times. "He was right—we're finally saying 'Merry Christmas' again!" he quipped. More reaction from late night:

John Leguizamo: "Lady Justice grabbed Trump by the p----," began the guest host of the Daily Show, per HuffPost. "The report is that they are going to try to negotiate his surrender. Either that, or they'll leave a trail of Big Macs leading to the prison," he joked. "I take a firm stance against mass incarceration, OK? But for this, I'm willing to make an exception," he added. "I just hope they take it easy on him and put him at least in a cell with his lawyer."

Jimmy Fallon: "When she heard, Stormy Daniels was, like, 'Oh, so this is what it feels like to be satisfied?'" joked the Tonight Show host, who put together a mash-up video of Trump singing "I'm so indicted and I just can't hide it."