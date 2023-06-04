Directors Cut a Deal That Addresses A1, Guns on Sets

The Directors Guild has reached a tentative agreement with film and TV studios, a deal that bans live ammunition on sets and limits the use of artificial intelligence in productions—but doesn't thrill everyone in the striking Writers Guild. The three-year tentative agreement with studios and streaming services, announced Sunday, will go to the directors' national board on Tuesday for consideration, the Washington Post reports. It calls for raises of 5% in the first year, then 4% and 3.5%; takes an hour off assistant directors' shifts; and broadens safety programs.

The ammunition prohibition is in response to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged on a set. The agreement also provides for a pilot program requiring safety supervisors, per CNN. AI has emerged as an issue in both guilds' negotiations. The Directors Guild and the studios agreed to a clause stipulating that "AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members." Next, the actors guild begins contract negotiations this week. Settling with directors means the studios won't face the prospect of three major unions being on strike at the same time, per the New York Times.

The writers negotiations broke off on May 1, and guild leaders had warned members that the studios might settle with directors first, saying that's a divide-and-conquer strategy that won't work. In the past, a contract with directors has provided a template for deals with other unions. Writers say that can't happen this time because many issues are unique to their jobs. Directors Guild leaders called their contract historic; members of the Writers Guild, which had called for unity among the unions, are less pleased, per the Hollywood Reporter. "This DGA 'historic deal' only makes me fired up to strike until we get every damn thing we asked for," striker Allison Sanchez tweeted. "I'll strike for years." (Read more Directors Guild of America stories.)