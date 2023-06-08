Bear Shows Why It's Not Wise to Leave Dog Food in Car

An unlocked vehicle is not a safe place to store food, Colorado wildlife officials warned in sharing a video of a bear that sniffed out dog food inside a pickup truck, went in after it, then locked itself inside. In a cellphone video, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer revealed the bear sitting calmly in the front passenger seat of the vehicle parked in a driveway in Evergreen as though ready for a ride. He said the bear initially got into a trash can, shown overturned beside the truck, then opened a door of the truck "to get dog food inside," per Fox News. Now, "we are going to let him out," the officer said.

The officer unlocked the door, then pulled on the handle, and the bear quickly took its exit. "Get out of here! Move, go go go!" the officer shouted as the bear ran for a nearby tree line, stopping once to examine its surroundings. The CPW's Northeast Region office viewed the case as a "good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles," noting "bears can smell it and learn how to open doors," per KLTV. Thankfully they have yet to learn to drive. (Read more Colorado stories.)