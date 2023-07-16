Gunman at Large After Mass Shooting Near Atlanta

'We will hunt you down,' police tell Andre Longmore, suspected of killing 4
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 16, 2023 12:01 AM CDT
Gunman at Large After Mass Shooting Near Atlanta
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center, stands next to a mounted picture of suspect Andre Longmore during a news conference in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023.   (Steve Gehlbach/WSB-TV via AP)

Authorities in Georgia were hunting for a man who remained at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Andre Longmore, 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, said Hampton Police Chief James Turner during a news conference, per the AP. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people located about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

story continues below

Officials released few details about the killings. Turner said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighborhood. He said Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive. The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody. Authorities didn't release the victims' names, saying they were working to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution. He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you into custody. Period." Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for NASCAR events. The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

(Read more Georgia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X