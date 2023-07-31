If you want to know what's helped Madonna the most as she continues to recover from a serious bacterial infection, the superstar offered a clue over the weekend. "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote Sunday on Instagram . "As a Mother you can really get caught up ... in the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving ... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

CBS News notes that the Material Girl included a series of photos with her post, including a pair that showed her with two of her six children: one with 17-year-old son David Banda, and another with daughter Lourdes, 26. In a third picture, Madonna is seen holding up a photo she says was taken by Andy Warhol, a gift to her from manager Guy Oseary. She noted that the Polaroid shows artist Keith Haring from behind, sporting a jacket with Michael Jackson's face on it, and that Oseary's token made her emotional.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive," she wrote. "And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone." Madonna also thanked "all my angels who protected me." The BBC notes that Madonna's illness upended her Celebrations tour, which was originally set to kick off in Canada on July 15. Now, the singer is planning on rescheduling the first leg of the tour, made up of North American appearances, and starting performances in Europe in mid-October, beginning with a four-show turn in London. (Read more Madonna stories.)