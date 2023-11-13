Thieves Try for a Biden's SUV, Secret Service Opens Fire

President's granddaughter was out in Georgetown when 3 people tried to break into unmarked SUV
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 13, 2023 9:35 AM CST
Secret Service Agents Protecting Naomi Biden Open Fire
A Secret Service agent is shown July 20, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Secret Service agents protecting President Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told the AP. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in DC's Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday when they saw three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official couldn't discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him. Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, US Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building , suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

X