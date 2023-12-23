Colorado Releases Gray Wolves From Oregon

Reintroduction total hits 10, with more on the way
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 23, 2023 3:40 PM CST
A gray wolf is seen in a trail camera image on the Sherman Creek Ranch, near Walden, Colorado, in March.   (Don Gittleson via AP)

Wildlife officials in Colorado have released an additional five gray wolves in the state, bringing the total so far under a voter-approved reintroduction program to 10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a statement Friday said its team had completed an agreement to capture 10 gray wolves in Oregon for release in Colorado as part of an effort to restore a permanent population there. No additional captures or releases are planned for the rest of this year, KCNC TV reported. The agency said it would "continue working to source additional animals until up to 15 wolves have been reintroduced in Colorado by mid-March 2024," per the AP.

The first five gray wolves from Oregon were released Monday in Colorado in an event joined by Gov. Jared Polis. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said details of "release events" for the next five wolves were not widely shared to protect the wolves and their locations and agency staff. The agency said the releases occurred on state-owned lands in Colorado's Grand and Summit counties. Biologists chose wolves that are mature enough to hunt on their own, the agency said. Colorado officials anticipate releasing 30 to 50 wolves over the next five years in hopes the program begins to fill in one of the last remaining major gaps in the western US for the species, per the AP. Gray wolves historically ranged from northern Canada to the desert southwest. The release in Colorado, voted for in a 2020 ballot measure, has sharpened divides between rural and urban residents.

