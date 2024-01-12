Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls to Tarmac

It's another scary moment involving a commercial jet , though this time a single passenger is being blamed. After a man boarded an Air Canada jet at Toronto's Pearson airport, he proceeded to open a cabin door at the opposite end of the plane and fall onto the tarmac, reports Global News Canada . The unidentified passenger suffered minor injuries, while the flight from Toronto to Dubai was delayed about six hours, per the CBC .

It was not immediately clear whether the passenger was attempting to exit the plane or how he was able to open the door. "Through investigation, it was determined that the individual was in a state of crisis when this incident occurred," said police in a statement. The airline said the man boarded normally, and nothing initially seemed amiss. The plane was a Boeing 777, and it was still at the gate when the incident on Monday evening occurred. (Read more Air Canada stories.)