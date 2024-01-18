After Japan Airlines Crash, a New President Takes Over

Japan Airlines has named Mitsuko Tottori as its first woman president following a collision between one of its planes and a coast guard aircraft during Japanese New Year holidays that left five dead, per the AP . Tottori—currently senior managing executive officer of JAL and the first woman to climb the ranks from cabin attendant to the company's top spot—vowed Wednesday in a press conference to stick to her commitment to making aviation safety a priority. She will take office in April and replace JAL president and CEO Yuji Akasaka, who will take over from Yoshiharu Ueki as chairman of the airline. Tottori's appointment came two weeks after the fatal collision at Tokyo's busy Haneda airport that was mostly seen as a result of human error.

On Jan. 2, JAL's Airbus A350-900 carrying 379 passengers and crew landed right behind the coast guard's much smaller Bombardier Dash-8 preparing to take off on the same seaside runway. The crash engulfed both aircraft in flames. All passengers of the JAL airliner were safely evacuated in 18 minutes, but five of six coast guard flight crew died. Tottori praised the JAL Flight 516 cabin attendants' commitment to safety, evacuating everyone on board, and thanked the passengers for their cooperation. "But there was an accident and that means there are things we still need to improve," she said. An ongoing investigation into the collision has focused on whether the coast guard aircraft was given the green light for takeoff. A partial release of the air traffic control transcript showed no clear takeoff approval was given.

In his first news conference since the collision, JAL's serving president, Akasaka, said he hopes the investigation would provide "lessons to be learned." He also pointed out that an analog element of relying on voice communication between pilots and traffic control has been an industry-wide safety risk internationally. Tottori, seated next to Akasaka, said her commitment to safety was rock-hard. She started her career as a flight attendant in 1985 when JAL Flight 123 crashed into a mountain north of Tokyo. It was the world's worst single-aircraft disaster, killing 520 people. Only four survived. "The shock at that time is still deeply carved in my heart. And I have maintained a strong sense of responsibility to hand down the importance of aviation safety to younger generations," Tottori said. (Read more Japan Airlines stories.)