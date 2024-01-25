Bidens Invite Texas Woman Denied Abortion to Capitol

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to attend the president's State of the Union address to a Texas woman who sued her state and lost in an attempt to have an abortion to end a wanted pregnancy. The Texas Supreme Court denied Katie Cox's request. By then, her lawyers said, she had already traveled out of state for an abortion. The Bidens spoke with Cox on Sunday and invited her to the annual address set for March 7 at the US Capitol, the AP reports. Cox will sit with the first lady, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Cox accepted the invitation, she said. "They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out against the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas," Jean-Pierre said.

Cox, 31, was pregnant with her third child when she learned of the rare genetic disorder. The couple was informed by doctors that their baby would live at best a week. She sued over the right to have an abortion but lost because the judges said she hadn't shown her life was in danger enough to be granted the procedure. The invitation reflects how strongly the Biden reelection campaign is leaning into reproductive rights after the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned abortion protections. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses on Tuesday centered their first major campaign rally of the election year on abortion rights. In his speech, Biden spoke about the increased medical challenges women are facing since the fall of Roe v. Wade, particularly for women who never intended to end their pregnancies.