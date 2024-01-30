Men Stranded in Kayak Saved by Cruise Ship

The Carnival Jubilee cruise ship briefly gained two extra passengers in the Gulf on Mexico on Monday. Carnival says two men in a kayak were rescued after they were spotted off the coast of Mexico's Isla Mujeres, NBC News reports. The cruise line says the men were quickly rescued by team members. The men said they used the kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank. "They were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and food," Carnival said in a news release.