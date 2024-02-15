Judge Gives Woman Behind Murder Plot 99 Years

An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a $9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire. Denali Dakota Skye Brehmer, 24, was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson this week in the 2019 death of her friend Cynthia Hoffman, whose death was captured in in photos and video near Thunderbird Falls, a popular trail area just north of Anchorage. Brehmer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February 2023.

"She may not have pulled the trigger, but this never would have happened it if it weren't for Denali Brehmer," Anchorage assistant district attorney Patrick McKay said during sentencing. Peterson said that Hoffman's premediated murder-for-hire was "tragic and senseless" and that Brehmer showed no remorse. Defense attorneys sought an 80-year sentence with 20 of those years suspended. Alaska does not have the death penalty. Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, was sentenced last month to 99 years in prison for his role in Hoffman's murder.

Authorities in 2019 said Schilmiller posed online as Tyler, a millionaire from Kansas, when starting an online relationship with Brehmer. About three weeks before Hoffman was killed, Brehmer and Schilmiller discussed a plan to rape and kill someone in Alaska, according to court documents. The millionaire's only demand for payment was either photos or video of the killing. Brehmer agreed to the offer, and enlisted the help of four friends, Caleb Leyland and Kayden McIntosh, along with two unnamed juveniles. Leyland will be sentenced in June. McIntosh, who prosecutors have said was the gunman, will be tried as an adult even though he was 16 when Hoffman was killed. His case is pending trial.