Cops: Sex Offender Was Killed With His Own Weapon

A convicted sex offender who was released from jail in December was killed with his own weapon after he tried to rape a woman in southeast Louisiana on Sunday, police say. The woman was attacked in a laundromat in the small town of Lacombe around 3:30pm, USA Today reports. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it received a call about a man at the business with an apparent stab wound—and a call from a woman who said she had stabbed a man who had tried to attack her. Nicholas Tranchant, 40, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that Tranchant "had entered the laundromat armed with a sharp weapon and was attempting to sexually assault the female when she fought back," the sheriff's office said. "The female was able to gain possession of the weapon, and used it to stab him before fleeing to safety." The sheriff's office said Tranchant was convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in July 2003. In May 2008, he was convicted of attempted aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. He was required to register as a sex offender when he was released on Dec. 23 last year.

The sheriff's office said the woman was injured during the attack and is being treated in a local hospital, NOLA.com reports. "I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery," Sheriff Randy Smith said. (More Louisiana stories.)