Academy Awards Brings Back Red Carpet

The red carpet has been rolled out for the Oscars—and this year, it's actually red. Last year, the Academy Awards broke a tradition that had been in place since 1961 and used a champagne-colored carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The New York Times reports that last year's change was part of a trend for colorful carpets at big entertainment events that included a pink carpet for the world premiere of Barbie last July. This year, the carpet is once again a shade known as Academy Red. Producers say they're confident that blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer will help make the 96th Academy Awards a great show, the AP reports.