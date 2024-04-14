Entertainment / Caitlin Clark Caitlin Clark Makes Cameo on SNL College basketball star ribs Michael Che on Weekend Update By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 14, 2024 7:51 AM CDT Copied Caitlin Clark Makes Cameo on SNL The cameo. (YouTube) Ryan Gosling's monologue. (YouTube) 1 of 2 Saturday Night Live took advantage of Caitlin Clark's star power by bringing her on for a cameo during "Weekend Update." The bit: Watch it here. The college basketball phenom appeared as herself to rib Michael Che over his history of jokes about women's sports. But Clark also got serious after Che wished her well in the WNBA, notes USA Today. "I'm sure it will be a big first step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," she said. (The shout-out to Swoopes was notable given Swoopes' previous comments about Clark, which she later walked back, notes OutKick. Ryan Gosling: The Barbie star returned to host for the third time, and his monologue included him singing a "Ken-focused rendition" of the Taylor Swift song "All too Well," notes People. He was interrupted by Emily Blunt. Watch it here. (More Caitlin Clark stories.) See 1 photo Report an error