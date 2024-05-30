Vermont Police Solve Sad 42-Year-Old Mystery

More than 40 years after some Vermont children waiting for a school bus discovered a dead baby off the side of the road, state police have announced that they found the infant's parents and that no charges will be filed. The deceased infant was found in Northfield on April 1, 1982, per the AP. Investigators determined that the deceased baby was a recently born boy, but his identity was unknown and an autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death. Evidentiary DNA testing was not available at the time and the case remained unresolved, police said.