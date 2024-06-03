Taylor Momsen Bit by Bat While Performing Concert

Taylor Momsen, onetime Gossip Girl star and longtime lead singer of the Pretty Reckless, had possibly one of the most rock and roll moments a person could ever have during a concert in Spain Wednesday, she posted on Instagram . As she was singing, fittingly, the band's song "Witches Burn," the screaming crowd alerted her to the fact that a bat was latched on to her leg, CNN reports. Momsen handled it like a pro, joking, "I must really be a witch" as crew members came onstage to remove the bat. Post-exposure treatment for anyone exposed to a potentially rabid animal includes one dose of human rabies immune globulin, then four to five doses of the rabies vaccine over a two-week period, Fox News reports.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks," wrote Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and portrayed Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl starting in 2007. "Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning," Momsen, 30, continued. The Pretty Reckless performed again Saturday with no bats this time, she posted. The band is opening for AC/DC during its summer Power Up tour, and she also posted a picture of herself standing next to a "no bats" sign apparently posted by an AC/DC crew member on a piece of the band's equipment.