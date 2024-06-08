Businessman: I Bribed Sen. Menendez With a Mercedes

On Friday, a "riveted" Manhattan courtroom filled for the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez heard federal prosecutor Lara Pomerantz ask former insurance broker Jose Uribe if he'd ever committed a federal crime. When he answered in the affirmative, Pomerantz asked, "Does that include bribery of a public official?" Uribe answered, "Yes," per the New Jersey Monitor . And that public official was Menendez, according to Uribe, who says he gave Menendez's then-girlfriend (and now wife) Nadine Menendez a $60,000-plus Mercedes in exchange for access to "the power and influence" of the Democratic senator.

Uribe, who already pleaded guilty in March to a cooperation deal, said he'd made the offer to a) stop the prosecution of his friend Elvis Parra, a trucking firm owner who'd been indicted for insurance fraud, and b) to stop a probe into his own insurance brokerage. Uribe also noted that he'd taken part in the bribery scheme with "other people," including Menendez co-defendant Wael Hana, an Egyptian American halal meat exporter, per the New York Times. Uribe testified that he'd griped to Hana about insurance fraud probes in New Jersey that would possibly impact his company.

Hana then told Uribe he had "a way to make these things go away," for a fee of between $200,000 and $250,000, Uribe testified. "He could go to Nadine, and Nadine would go to Senator Menendez." He added, "I was willing to do anything in my power, and if that was to buy a car for Nadine to help me, I would get it done." It's not clear if that amount of money was ever paid out, and to whom, notes the Monitor. Outside court on Friday, Menendez, 70, told reporters, "Next week we get the truth," before stepping into the car that whisked him away, per the AP. The senator has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted the car, cash, and gold bars in the alleged bribery scheme.