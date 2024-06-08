Dick Van Dyke has won a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98. The actor was honored Friday night as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's Days of Our Lives, making him the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever, per the AP . "I don't believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television," he said. "I'm 98 years old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would've taken better care of myself."

Van Dyke received a standing ovation as he used a cane to make his way to the stage, accompanied by his wife, Arlene, who held the trophy. "I brought this lady up because she was also on the show," he said. "She played the cop who arrested me." Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year. Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series The Dick Van Dyke Show. Van Dyke beat out last year's winner, Alley Mills of General Hospital; Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevee's Neighbours; Linden Ashby of The Young and the Restless; and Ashley Jones of The Bold and the Beautiful.