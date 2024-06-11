YouTube Star Dies in 'Unfortunate Accident'

YouTube personality Ben Potter, better known as "Comicstorian," has died less than a month after his 40th birthday. In a post on X , his wife, Nathalie Potter said he "passed away in an unfortunate accident" on Saturday, NBC News reports. She didn't share details of the accident. On his YouTube channel , which has more than 3 million subscribers, Potter created audio dramas from comic books and discussed both the Marvel and DC universes, per the Hollywood Reporter. The most recent of more than 4,000 videos on the channel was posted on Friday.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums," Nathalie Potter wrote. "To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine." She said she plans to keep the channel going with other team members "to honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

Potter "brought a high level of craftsmanship to his videos, and introduced many of his fans to a world of comics that they wouldn't have known about otherwise," Emmett Linder writes at the New York Times. The Comicstorian channel began as an offshoot of Potter's Eligible Monster gaming lore channel in 2014, the Times reports. "We didn't want to flood our video game channel with it, and scare away all the video game nerds, so we wanted to bring a channel for the comic book nerds," he wrote in his first post. "We're video-comic nerds, and we want you to be." (More YouTube stories.)