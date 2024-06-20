Snapchat Agrees to Pay $15M in Sex Discrimination Lawsuit

Snapchat Inc. will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by California's civil rights agency. The suit claimed the company discriminated against female employees, failed to prevent workplace sexual harassment, and retaliated against women who complained, the AP reports. The settlement with Snapchat Inc., which owns the popular disappearing-message app by the same name, covers women who worked for the company in California between 2014 and 2024, the California Civil Rights Department announced Wednesday. The settlement is subject to court approval.

The agreement resolves a more than three-year investigation over claims that the Santa Monica-based company discriminated against female employees when it came to pay and promotions, the department said in a statement. The bulk of the settlement money will go to employees who faced discrimination at Snapchat Inc., California officials said. The settlement will require the company to hire an independent consultant to evaluate its compensation and promotion policies and retain an outside auditor of its sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination compliance.

"In California, we're proud of the work of our state's innovators who are a driving force of our nation's economy," said Kevin Kish, director of California's civil rights agency. "This settlement with Snapchat demonstrates a shared commitment to a California where all workers have a fair chance at the American Dream. Women are entitled to equality in every job, in every workplace, and in every industry."

Snapchat Inc. said it disagrees with the agency's claims but that it decided to settle to avoid costly and lengthy litigation.