Mindy Kaling Is Now a Mom to 3

Mindy Kaling, ever the fan of surprise reveals, announced Monday she is now a mother to three—and has been for about four months. "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," Kaling posted on Instagram alongside a picture of the infant with her two older siblings. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline." Kaling, 45, has never revealed the father of her children, but has spoken about the "village" that helps her raise them, including her father, People reports.

Kaling first surprised everyone in 2017 with the news that she was pregnant, and her daughter, Katherine, was born later that year. She gave birth to her son, Spencer, in September 2020, and surprised the world with news of his birth the following month. She keeps her kids' faces off social media, but has spoken about them publicly in the past. Spencer, she said in May, is "a little bit more shy," but she could see Katherine following her footsteps into the spotlight: "She did a little bit of musical theater and liked it, but again, wanted to be the star of the production and wasn't and thus kind of lost interest." She's also said that the 6- and 3-year-olds are best friends, CNN reports.