Puerto Rico Gets Unprecedented Heat Advisory

Meteorologists on Tuesday for the first time issued a heat advisory for the entire island of Puerto Rico, which is struggling with chronic power outages as it broils under an unrelenting sun. All 78 of the US territory's municipalities were placed under a heat advisory or warning, as well as the US Virgin Islands. This is the first time forecasters have extended a heat advisory beyond Puerto Rico's coastal areas since the alert system was put in place six years ago, the AP reports.