Cops: Shooter Dead After 5 Killed in North Las Vegas

A man believed to have killed five people in a Las Vegas suburb and critically injured a 13-year-old girl fatally shot himself as police closed in on him, authorities say. Police said the bodies were found in North Las Vegas Monday night and Eric Adams, 47, was identified as a suspect, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. They said they received information Tuesday morning that he was at a business in the city. When officers arrived, he fled into a backyard, carrying a firearm, police said. "Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide," police said.

The bodies of the five victims were found in separate apartment units after police received a report of a shooting Monday night, the AP reports. The bodies of two women—one in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s—were found in one unit, police said. After they learned that a 13-year-old girl had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, they found that three more people—two women and a man, all in their 20s—had been fatally shot in a nearby unit, NBC News reports. Police, who have not released the names of the victims or commented on a possible motive, described the shootings as an "isolated incident."