Ex-NFL Player Accused of Abusing Teen Son

Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristin, were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the alleged abuse of their 14-year-old son. Indiana State Police said they executed a search warrant at the Muirs' Logansport, Indiana, home early Wednesday and found Bryson Muir "safe and well," Fox News reports. A Silver Alert was issued over the weekend after the parents failed to bring the boy to meet investigators looking into abuse allegations, reports NBC News . The alert stated that Bryson, who hadn't been seen since June 16, was considered "missing and endangered."

Last week, Cheryl Wright, the teen's maternal grandmother, told WTHR that Bryson had injuries including a black eye and a split lip when she saw him last month. "He just said that his dad did it, but he wasn't angry, but he wasn't angry at his father," Wright said. "He told me that he deserved it and it was OK. So I told him that it wasn't and that nobody should beat their children like that, not if they love them." The boy's "whole face was swollen," the grandmother told Fox 59. " I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that."

Both parents have been charged with felony obstruction of justice, and Daniel Muir has been charged with domestic battery. They were remanded into custody at the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, and Bryson was placed in the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services," NBC reports. (More Indiana stories.)