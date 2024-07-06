RFK Jr. Weighs In (Again) on 9/11

In his current position as the most popular independent candidate of Election 2024, Robert F. Kennedy is trying to woo moderates on both sides of the aisle—and, perhaps, 9/11 truthers. On Friday, Kennedy posted an eyebrow-raising statement online, making a promise to those still not convinced on how the Sept. 11 attacks went down. "My take on 9/11: It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't," the 70-year-old candidate wrote on X . "But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public. As President I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates." Kennedy also vowed to "open the files and usher in a new era of transparency."

He later clarified in a follow-up tweet that he was "referring here to the CBS 60 Minutes segment last Sunday revealing possible Saudi involvement in 9/11, sparking all kinds of speculation on X." Per the Hill, the federal government concluded after a probe that al Qaeda pulled off the terror attacks solo, though some, including families of some of the victims, have speculated that the Saudis were involved, or somehow complicit; the Saudis have denied this. The 60 Minutes clip in question showed footage of a Saudi intel operative with links to two of the 9/11 hijackers idling outside the US Capitol in 1999, per CBS News. Kennedy's remarks seemed to invigorate the comments section, where some continued to push their own conspiracy theories and slam Kennedy for not going far enough in challenging the consensus narrative on 9/11.

"This falls way too short of what the people want to hear," one commenter griped. "Why not come clean about the other issues (e.g., controlled demolition among other nasty things)." Another noted, "Probably check on the CIA involvement." Kennedy has previously said he doesn't "know what happened on 9/11," among other remarks. Politico notes that Kennedy has made other controversial comments in the past, including that AIDS originates from a "gay lifestyle" and that COVID was "targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people." Kennedy has also suggested that the CIA assassinated his uncle, President Kennedy. (More RFK Jr. stories.)