American Has 'Cinderella Run' Brewing at Wimbledon

The American who advanced to the women's quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Sunday wasn't the one most expected. No. 19 seed Emma Navarro stunned No. 2 Coco Gauff, reports USA Today. Given the big names who have dropped so far, the 23-year-old Navarro now has a "possible Cinderella run at hand," notes the Athletic.

Path is open: At this point, only two of the 10 highest-seeded women in the tournament are left, notes the AP: No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Navarro plays Paolini on Tuesday, per ESPN.