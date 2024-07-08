American Has 'Cinderella Run' Brewing at Wimbledon

Emma Navarro upsets Coco Gauff as she seeks her first major tournament win
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2024 7:47 AM CDT
American Has a Cinderella Story Brewing at Wimbledon
Emma Navarro plays a forehand return to Coco Gauff at Wimbledon Sunday, July 7, 2024.   (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The American who advanced to the women's quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Sunday wasn't the one most expected. No. 19 seed Emma Navarro stunned No. 2 Coco Gauff, reports USA Today. Given the big names who have dropped so far, the 23-year-old Navarro now has a "possible Cinderella run at hand," notes the Athletic.

  • Path is open: At this point, only two of the 10 highest-seeded women in the tournament are left, notes the AP: No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Navarro plays Paolini on Tuesday, per ESPN.

  • About Navarro: She was born in New York City, raised in South Carolina, and played college tennis at the University of Virginia, where she won the NCAA singles championship in 2021, per USA Today. She has never won a major tournament title. Her father is billionaire Ben Navarro, founder of Sherman Financial Group.
  • The upset: Navarro beat Gauff, who was a favorite to win the whole tournament, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. At one point, a clearly frustrated Gauff was arguing with coach Brad Gilbert, writes Matthew Fetterman at the Athletic. "Tell me something," she said to him from across the court. Later, Gauff said she was looking for help from the coaching box as Navarro controlled the match.
(More Wimbledon stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X