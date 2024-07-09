Arby's Gets Into the Meal-Deal War

It's not quite the five roast beef sandwiches for $5 deal of yore (though that one did resurrect itself briefly in June), but inflation is real, thin-walleted Americans are sick of it, and the fast-food industry is trying very hard to capitalize on that. As Quartz reports, Arby's is now the latest fast-food joint to hop into the meal-deal war with its own offering, the "Shake Up Your Burger Meal."

The deal: For nine bucks, consumers get a deluxe burger, medium fries (crinkle or curly), and a regular milkshake in the flavors of chocolate, jamocha, orange cream, or vanilla. The deal is on for an unspecified time.